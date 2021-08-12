The APC in Rivers state has accused Senator Abe of plotting to use the court to destabilise the party ahead of 2023

Ogbonna Nwuke, the spokesman of the APC in the state, said Abe is conniving with Governor Wike to cause the confusion

An ally of Senator Abe, however, dismissed the lams saying the APC chieftain is not interested in going to court to address the crisis in the party

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused Senator Magnus Abe and his external collaborators of plotting to undermine its stability.

The Nation reported that the APC's spokesman in the state, Ogbonna Nwuke, made the allegation in a statement on Wednesday, August 11.

The Rivers APC says it uncovered a plot by Senator Magnus Abe to undermine its stability. Photo credits: Rt Hon Chibuike R Amaechi, Senator Magnus Ngie Abe, Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON

Source: Facebook

Nwuke, a loyalist of transport minister, Rotimi Amaechi, alleged that there was a plot to assign some judges who had been used in the past to destabilise the party as vacation judges.

He said that another case similar to the one before Justice Ben Whyte which was seeking to secure an injunction against the APC had been filed.

The APC chieftain claimed the allies of Senator Abe and Governor Nyesom Wike, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), are behind the plots.

He said:

“As we speak, we have come upon credible information that allies of Governor Nyesom Wike and Senator Magnus Abe have lined up new cases that are being filed by different persons this time.

“We have also learnt that some members of a judicial ring that has been used repeatedly in the past to deliver objectionable decisions are to be used as vacation judges.

“The plan is to secure injunctions by any means possible; injunctions intended to halt the APC, which by the grace of God, and the leadership of Rt. Hon Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Transportation, is transforming into the mainstream party of the Rivers people."

Nwuke urged the people of Rivers state to prevail on Governor Wike to go slow on his agenda to destabilise democratic structures, including his own political platform, using Rivers money.

He said the party would disclose the identities of the characters behind the plot and employ legitimate means to ensure the stability, cohesion, progress, orderliness and unity of the party in line with the provisions of the law.

Abe's camp reacts

Meanwhile, reacting to Nwuke's allegations, The Punch reported that a former member of the State House of Assembly who is an ally of Abe, Golden Chioma said:

“To be fair to you, Ogbonna Nwuke is very aware that he is lying.

"Senator Magnus Abe in well-orchestrated public events had told everybody that he is not interested in legal solution.

"Rather, he would exploit a political solution to the crisis in the party."

