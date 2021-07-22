The Peoples Democratic Party in Rivers state lost four of its prominent chieftains to the hands of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday, July 21.

The defectors, who are from the Khana local government area of the state are Dumka Philip Rojas, former leader of Khana legislative Assembly, Lekia Nwanikpo, a former supervisor for special duties, Dumbete Obegu, and an ex-special adviser to Khana council chairman, Dum Ntorue, Leadership reports.

On behalf of the minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, a Rivers APC chieftain, Engineer Chukwudi Dimkpa, received the new members and praised them for their courage, adding that they will all enjoy equal opportunities and participation in the party.

Rojas claimed that he and other defectors dumped the PDP because of the alleged hostile nature of the state government.

He went on to state that the APC became attractive to them due to the numerous developmental projects and federal appointments allotted to the state as a result of Amaechi's good office.

