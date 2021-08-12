For Nollywood actor Sam Nnabuike, it is ridiculous that Igbos spend millions of naira on mansions in their hometowns

Sharing his thought on the Aku ruo uno (wealth that reaches home) culture among the Igbos, Nnabuike said it has been misconstrued for lavishness

He, however, advised that anyone who’s not an aspiring politician should perish the thought of building a multi-million naira mansion in his hometown

Nollywood actor, Sam Nnabuike has expressed his dissatisfaction towards the culture of building mansions valued at millions of naira in hometowns.

In a series of posts on his Instagram stories, Nnabuike who stated that the culture is common among the people of the southeastern region of Nigeria explained that it is not a smart thing to do.

Nollywood actor, Sam Nnabuike shares opinion on Igbo culture, Aku ruo uno. Photo Credit: @samsunny1

Source: Instagram

He, however, noted that if one is not considering running for public office, such a person has no business building a multi-million naira mansion in his village.

He maintained that his understanding of the Igbo saying -Aku ruo uno (wealth that reaches home), is selflessly helping one's kinsmen, the needy and weak in one's paternal and maternal communities, and providing succour for widows. The thespian lamented how some southeast people neglect their place of business for their hometowns.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

His post read:

“In my understanding, AKU RUO UNO is selflessly giving a helping hand to your kinsmen, helping the needy and weak in your paternal/maternal communities, providing succor for the widows, and ultimately helping to put your hometown on the map positively.

“I am not saying don’t build houses in your hometown or villages. No, that’s far from it. Build a moderate home of 4 to 6 bedroom bungalow or duplex where you and your family can always run into when you visit your hometown. If you aren’t looking to run for politics in the nearest future as a wealthy man. You have no business building a multi-million naira mansion in your hometown. Period."

See the posts below:

Sam Nnabuike advises women against plastic surgery

Legit.ng previously reported that the thespian advised women to stop risking their lives in order to please men.

Sharing his opinion on plastic surgeries, Nnabuike said every woman should be confident about her body.

He added that it is not reasonable for women to do plastic surgeries because of their male counterparts.

Source: Legit