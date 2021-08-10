Uche Nwosu, a prominent APC chieftain in Imo, has said his ambition to govern the southeast state remains intact

The former governorship aspirant, however, said he is open to all options in 2023, though he said time is not yet ripe for him to disclose his plans

Nwosu also urged Nigerian political leaders across various political parties to support the youths

FCT, Abuja - Uche Nwosu, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has said it is not yet time to disclose his plans for the 2023 general elections.

The Nation reported that Nwosu said all options are open ahead of the 2023 general elections, though he affirmed that his ambition to govern Imo state is still intact.

Uche Nwosu, a chieftain of the APC, has said it is not yet time to disclose his plans for the 2023 elections. Photo credit: Uche Nwosu

Legit.ng gathers that the former governorship aspirant spoke at a dinner organised to mark his 46th birthday in Abuja.

Nwosu said as a politician, he was not ruling out anything but would prefer to keep his 2023 plan close to his chest.

He thanked God for the love and support he had enjoyed from his political family and supporters.

His words:

“The year 2023 is still far. For me, I will keep it to my chest. When 2023 comes, 2023 will talk for itself. For me, I’m a politician and I’m a businessman. So, let’s wait till 2023."

The need to support youths

Ahead of the next general elections, Nwosu advised youths to aspire for leadership positions, adding that they should sustain their belief in the Nigerian project.

Nwosu solicited the support of leaders across party lines for the youths who he insisted are leaders of tomorrow.

He said:

“Nigerian youths are one of the best not only in Africa, but also in the entire world. They have done well; the only thing they need is support, mentorship, bringing them from where they are to another level."

