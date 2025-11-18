French court says Perrier can keep marketing as 'natural mineral water'
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
A French court on Tuesday said Perrier can keep selling its famed sparkling beverage as "natural mineral water", rejecting a case brought by a consumer rights group that said the label was misleading and urged the suspension of sales.
UFC-Que Choisir, which lodged its request with a court in Nanterre near Paris, had argued that the company's microfiltration process meant Perrier could no longer claim the "natural mineral water" designation.
"The existence of a health risk to consumers linked to Perrier waters labelled 'natural mineral waters' has not been established," said the Nanterre court on Tuesday.
In early 2024, media reported that Nestle Waters, which also owns the Vittel and Contrex brands, had used banned processes to improve its quality, including ultraviolet treatment and activated carbon filters.
Such treatment is contrary to French and European law that states natural mineral water cannot undergo any processes that change its original state.
Perrier is obtained from a spring in southern France.
In 2024, Nestle Waters admitted using banned filters and ultra-violet treatment on mineral waters.
The company paid a two-million-euro ($2.2-million) fine to avoid legal action over the use of illegal water sources and filtering.
In June of this year, Nestle Waters was fined more than $610,000 in Switzerland for having used activated carbon filters on its Henniez bottled mineral water.
Source: AFP
AFP AFP text, photo, graphic, audio or video material shall not be published, broadcast, rewritten for broadcast or publication or redistributed directly or indirectly in any medium. AFP news material may not be stored in whole or in part in a computer or otherwise except for personal and non-commercial use. AFP will not be held liable for any delays, inaccuracies, errors or omissions in any AFP news material or in transmission or delivery of all or any part thereof or for any damages whatsoever. As a newswire service, AFP does not obtain releases from subjects, individuals, groups or entities contained in its photographs, videos, graphics or quoted in its texts. Further, no clearance is obtained from the owners of any trademarks or copyrighted materials whose marks and materials are included in AFP material. Therefore you will be solely responsible for obtaining any and all necessary releases from whatever individuals and/or entities necessary for any uses of AFP material.