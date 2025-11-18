Trump Defends Saudi Crown Prince at White House Over Jamal Khashoggi Killing

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a lavish welcome at the White House as President Donald Trump defended him over the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi

US President Donald Trump insisted on Tuesday that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had no knowledge of the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Speaking in the Oval Office alongside the visiting crown prince, Trump offered a strong defence that contradicted the conclusion of US intelligence agencies, which had assessed that bin Salman approved the capture or killing of Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

“A lot of people didn’t like that gentleman that you’re talking about, whether you like him or didn’t like him,” Trump told reporters. “Things happened, but he knew nothing about it, and we can leave it at that.”

Crown prince calls Khashoggi death “painful”

Bin Salman described Khashoggi’s death as “painful” and said his government had taken steps to ensure such an incident would not happen again.

“We’ve improved our system to be sure that nothing happened like that. And it’s painful and it’s a huge mistake,” he told reporters.

Human rights groups have continued to criticise the crown prince, not only for the killing but also for his crackdown on dissent.

At the same time, he has introduced sweeping social reforms under his Vision 2030 plan, aimed at diversifying the Saudi economy and reducing reliance on oil.

Khashoggi’s widow rebukes Trump

Trump’s defence of bin Salman drew sharp criticism from Khashoggi’s widow, Hanan Elatr Khashoggi. Writing on X, she said:

“There is no justification to murder my husband. While Jamal was a good transparent and brave man many people may not have agreed with his opinions and desire for freedom of the press,” urging the crown prince to meet with her.

Warm welcome for Saudi prince in Washington

Bin Salman’s visit marked his first trip to the White House in more than seven years. He was greeted with a lavish ceremony on the South Lawn, including a military honour guard, a cannon salute and a flyover by US warplanes.

The meeting underscored the importance Trump has placed on US-Saudi ties in his second term. Relations had been strained following Khashoggi’s murder, with Trump’s predecessor Joe Biden meeting the crown prince in Saudi Arabia but stopping short of hosting him in Washington.

Saudi investment pledge and defence deal

During the Oval Office meeting, bin Salman pledged to increase Saudi investment in the US to $1 trillion, up from a $600 billion commitment made in May.

However, he did not provide details or a timetable. Analysts noted that such a figure would be difficult to achieve given Saudi Arabia’s heavy spending on domestic projects, including futuristic megacities and preparations for the 2034 World Cup.

Trump also announced that the US and Saudi Arabia had reached a “defence agreement,” though he did not elaborate. He confirmed that Riyadh would purchase advanced US-made F-35 fighter jets, marking the first sale of the stealth aircraft to the kingdom.

The deal, involving a request for 48 jets, could reshape the military balance in the Middle East and challenge Washington’s long-standing commitment to maintaining Israel’s “qualitative military edge.”

Family business questions dismissed

Trump denied any conflict of interest regarding his family’s Saudi investment ties. “I have nothing to do with the family business. I have left, and I’ve devoted 100% of my energy. What my family does is fine. They do business all over,” he said.

The White House has previously stated that Trump placed his businesses in a trust managed by his children upon taking office. However, as a beneficiary of the trust, he will have access to profits when he leaves office.

Nuclear deal prospects remain uncertain

Trump also said he could see a possible civilian nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia. Bin Salman has sought such an agreement to gain access to US nuclear technology, but progress has been slow. Washington has insisted that Riyadh rule out uranium enrichment or reprocessing spent fuel, both of which could be used to develop nuclear weapons.

Bin Salman is expected to promote his Vision 2030 reforms and investment ambitions at a conference on Wednesday at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, attended by leading corporate executives.

