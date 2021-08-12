A lady has shared on social media the adorable moment a Nigerian female police officer got decorated by her mum

According to the lady who shared the post, the female officer had long been promoted but accorded her mum the honour of adorning the new rank on her

In photos made available on Facebook, the promoted officer saluted her mother after they had shaken hands

Nigerians have reacted to a sweet moment involving a mother and her daughter who happens to be a police officer.

The lady who was said to have long received a promotion in the Nigerian Police Force got to share the achievement with her mum by giving her the honour of doing the rank decoration.

The daughter saluted the mother as she is decorated with the new rank Photo Credit: Lynda Asuelimen

The lady who shared the post on Facebook, Lynda Asulimen, gushed about the moment and tried to imagine the joy in the hearts of both the mother and daughter.

Lynda revealed that she had wanted to be an immigration officer but that dream didn't see the light of the day.

In the photos, the setting appeared to be a luxury sitting room with the mother in a beautiful yellow dress.

The newly-ranked officer was dressed in police uniform and stood still as her mother decorated her.

The officer afterwards saluted the mother. Both mother and daughter were also seen in a seperate photo striking loved-up poses after shaking hands.

Legit.ng couldn't ascertain the particular rank the lady was promoted to as of the time of making this report.

Social media reacts

Biodun Joseph commented:

"Congratulations to the entire family. It's a great honour."

Bukola Komolafe remarked:

"Congratulations sis Esther and mummy...from glory to glory."

Nnadi Bright wrote:

"Big congratulations to you...more unction to function in Jesus name."

Juliet James said:

"WOW!!

"CONGRATULATIONS Sis!

"How i wish Tina is alive to see her Friend.

"Many more of this in Jesus Mighty Name!

"A Big CONGRATULATIONS Mummy."

