A Nigerian woman, Ofugara Hetty Otome, has been praised after she got a promotion to a commander rank in the US Navy

The Delta state indigene on LinkedIn said she is humbled by the attention as she appreciated those celebrating her

Hetty's classmate in the university, Njideka Anyanwu, revealed that she was an excellent undergraduate while they were in school

Just when you think Nigerians have achieved it all in their respective places of residence abroad, another raises the bar higher.

A Nigerian woman, Hetty Ofughara, from Delta state has made the nation proud as she was promoted to the status of commander in the US Navy.

Many people have praised the woman's achievement. Photo source: Aghogho Ojakire

Thank you all

Aghogho Ojakire posted about it on his LinkedIn page. She replied:

"Awwwww, thank you so much. I am humbled and eternally grateful."

A further look online brought up a US Navy page that confirms that she was promoted alongside several others.

Nigeria is proud of you

Many Nigerians took to the platform to celebrate her. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Tola (Bhadmus) Arowa said:

"Congratulations ma'am. It's heartwarming to see you shattering ceilings and redefining standards. On the flip side, it breaks my heart that your country failed to recognise the gem in you and provide you the same conducive platform. This would have been a win for the Nation Nigeria. It's not your fault, it's our loss! Cheers to bigger wins ma'am!"

Njideka Anyanwu said:

"Very brilliant officer..very proud of her. She was my schoolmate in university of Port Harcourt where she also excelled in her undergraduate studies. Her son is also in the force with her. Keep pushing Hetty."

Andy Joseph Nwabudike said:

"Yeah, you are right Ojarikre, she is going places and celebrating her is not enough. Thanks my dear for this elevation."

Pamela Udoka said:

"Congratulations! We are proud of you."

Another succeeded in the Navy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Commander Kelechi Ndukwe made the nation and himself proud with his recent achievement in the US Navy.

Kelechi, in a decision made by the military top brass of the United States, with the knowledge of the US President Joe Biden, was appointed and given charge to take command of the US Navy-guided missile destroyer USS HALSEY (DDG-97).

The graduate of chemical engineering from Notre Dame will take charge on Friday, April 2, 2021. US Mission in Nigerian also commended him.

