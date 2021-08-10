A young lady identified as Ngudo Gretta N has thanked her boss for employing her, an act that came as a great help

Sharing a photo of her new car, she also appreciated the bosses she has worked under in her present place of employment

Many people congratulated Ngudo on her achievement as some wanted her to recommend a good dealership for them

A young lady, Ngudo Gretta N, has just bought her first car and she was really excited about it. Sharing a photo on LinkedIn, she appreciated all those who made it possible.

The lady thanked her employers who gave her the opportunity to even save enough for the automobile.

Thank you for employing me

Ngudo appreciated her bosses at work for really believing in her. The photo she shared on the platform had her posing in front of the car as she showed off the key.

Her post partly read:

"Big thank you to my all my bosses and co-workers for the great support. Thank you Thokozani Wiseman Mbonambi for facilitating this sale."

At the time of writing this report, her post has gathered over 1,000 comments and thousands of likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Precious Mmezuwubass:

"Congratulations Ngudo Gretta N. All glory belongs to God not man because by strength no man prevails."

Masola Kekana said:

"Well done girl!!! which dealership can you recommend?"

SUNDAY AUSTIN said:

"Congratulations dear."

Manuel Tientcheu said:

"Congratulations miss."

