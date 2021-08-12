Veteran actor Kanayo O. Kanayo recently spent time hanging out with indigenous rap musician Phyno

Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo seems to have fully embraced the joke people make about his involvement in ritual sacrifices due to the roles he plays in movies.

Just recently, the veteran actor spent time with indigenous rap musician, Phyno, and he shared a video of their interaction on his official Instagram page.

Rapper Phyno hangs out with actor Kanyo O. Kanayo. Photo: @phynofino/@kanayo.o.kanayo

Source: Instagram

In the funny video, a third party who was recording the two made a joke about Kanayo using the rapper for sacrifice.

However, Phyno was quick to jump in and add that anyone who tries to use him for sacrifice will face instant repercussions. Kanayo didn’t seem to take offence as they all laughed at Phyno’s comment.

Watch the clip below:

Fans, followers react to video of Phyno, Kanayo

The video clip elicited mixed reactions from members of the online community. Read what some fans and colleagues of the actor had to say below:

fomaskitchen said:

"It's phyno chain for me boss kanayo will not kill me with laughter."

marrvygreat said:

"Ezege head no go work oooo."

am_fabio_da_silva said:

"I tap from una blessings oooh."

officialdonhod said:

"Make e stop fr Nollywood."

heartujum7 said:

"I so much like the love lgbos r showing each other one love umunne."

chukwuebuka_chason said:

"Ezege.... Kanayo.o.kanayo. Cruise....❤️ Life has no duplicate. Ride on."

Source: Legit