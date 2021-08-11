Nasser Al-Khelaifi, President of Paris Saint-Germain cracked a joke about the club's new signing Lionel Messi during a press briefing

Al-Khelaifi jokingly said that with the amount Messi would earning annually that he does not expect the Argentine to ask for a salary increase

Messi ended his 21-year romance with Barcelona to sign a multi-million pound deal with the Parc des Princes outfit

Paris Saint-Germain President Nasser Al-Khelaifi jokingly stated that he is afraid if newly-signed Lionel Messi will ask for a pay rise in the future, Sports Keeda.

The Argentine international completed one of the biggest transfers in history after making a rare move from Barcelona.

The French giants will reportedly be paying the six-time Ballon d'Or winner €35million per season in the next two years with an option to extend a further year.

PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi jokingly said he hopes Lionel Messi will not ask for a pay rise with the amount he is earning. Photo by Matthieu Mirville

And during an interview session with the press, Al-Khelaifi maintained that the club respected the Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules and did not go overboard with their spendings.

"I was waiting for that question. We have always respected Financial Fair Play. We checked with our financial people and knew that we could sign him.

"What the media need to focus on is not just the negative but also the positives that he will bring."

Al-Khelaifi then jokingly added that he does not expect Messi to ask for more pay after reports claim the 34-year-old will be earning £500,000-per-week after tax.

He continued:

"I hope Lionel Messi won't ask for more salary."

