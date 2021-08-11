Paris Saint-Germain have gained over 20 million followers on Instagram after officially unveiling Lionel Messi to the fans

The former Barcelona star signed a two year deal with Parc des Princes outfit after spending 21 years at Camp Nou

Messi was handed the No.30 shirt, a jersey he has been familiar with in his early days at Barcelona first team

Paris Saint-Germain are already benefitting from Lionel Messi's transfer to Parc des Princes as fans have flooded their Instagram handle, Republic World.

The Argentine international made a big summer move to the French giants after cutting ties with his boyhood club Barcelona.

The 34-year-old was unable to renew his contract due to the strict financial rules set by La Liga that brought a premature end to his 21-year reign at Camp Nou.

PSG earned over 20 million followers on Instagram after Messi joined the club. Photo by Aurelien Meunier

Source: Getty Images

PSG had 19.8million followers on Instagram and it surged to 42 million in the last 24 hours after Messi signed for the oil-rich club.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner will reportedly be making €35million per season in the next two years with an option to extend a further year.

Messi will now join the likes of Neymar Jr, Kylian Mbappe as well as new arrivals Gini Wijnaldum, Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi and Sergio Ramos.

PSG missed out on the Ligue 1 title to Lille last season and were also knocked out of the Champions League semi-final by Man City.

What Koeman said about Griezmann playing in Messi's role

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Ronald Koeman has backed Antoine Griezmann to step into the shoes of Lionel Messi after the former Barcelona captain left the club, Sport Bible, Daily Mail.

Messi held a press conference at Camp Nou to say his final goodbyes to his teammates and supporters in the past weekend.

The 34-year-old was unable to sign a new deal with La Blaugrana and he stressed that he wanted to leave the club in such a manner.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner is now on the verge of signing for French giants Paris Saint-Germain in a proposed two-year deal.

Source: Legit