Lionel Messi has described Paris Saint-Germain's attack as crazy with the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the attack

The 34-year-old said that he can not wait to start playing for his new team after making a historic move from Barcelona

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner €35million per season in the next two years with an option to extend a further year

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Lionel Messi has stated that he can not wait to play alongside his former Barcelona teammate and France striker Kylian Mbappe in the Paris Saint-Germain attack, The Sun, Daily Mail.

The 34-year-old was officially unveiled in Paris in front of thousands of fans after ending the speculation about his future club.

And the Argentine superstar is eager to get into gear with PSG's attack comprising Neymar and Mbappe.

Lionel Messi says playing alongside Neymar and Mbappe in PSG's attack will be crazy. Photo by John Berry and Aurelien Meunier

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

The father of three was then asked what he felt about playing alongside the attacking duo and he answered:

"It's crazy. I am very happy sharing day to day life with them and all the squad.

"Really there are some amazing transfers - the team is incredible.

"I want to train and compete now because I'm going to be playing with the best players in the world and that's always good.

"It's very nice, it's an incredible experience to be able to enjoy this."

Messi on Neymar playing a role

Messi also revealed that Neymar played a key role in his move to Parc des Princes after spending 21-years at Camp Nou.

"Neymar did a lot and was important in my decision. Neymar and I know each other very well.

"I hope we will be stronger together and with all our team-mates."

"I know a lot of the players from Argentina: Di Maria, Paredes etc.

"I know the coach Mauricio Pochettino very well. The fact that he is Argentinian helped from the start, it was important in my decision making."

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Paris Saint-Germain are already benefitting from Lionel Messi's transfer to Parc des Princes as fans have flooded their Instagram handle, Republic World.

The Argentine international made a big summer move to the French giants after cutting ties with his boyhood club Barcelona.

The 34-year-old was unable to renew his contract due to the strict financial rules set by La Liga that brought a premature end to his 21-year reign at Camp Nou.

Source: Legit.ng