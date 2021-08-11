The Delta state House of Assembly has lost one of its famous former lawmakers and traditional rulers, Chief Denis Omovie

Omovie, while alive, served the House and represented Warri South Constituency II between 2003 and 2019

The former lawmaker died on Tuesday, August 10, and his memory was honoured with a minute silence at the Assembly

Delta - Chief Denis Omovie, the Unuevworo (traditional prime minister) of Ugboroke, Uvwie local government area of Delta state, is dead.

Omovie, a four-time member of the Delta House of Assembly representing Warri South Constituency II reportedly died in Warri on Tuesday, August 10, Vanguard reports.

To honour the former lawmaker, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, the speaker of the House, directed his colleagues to observe a minute silence during plenary on Wednesday, August 11 and afterward, the session was adjourned.

Omovie served as a lawmaker between 2003 and 2019

Source: UGC

Tragedy as Nigerian lawmaker drops dead after attending thanksgiving church service

Meanwhile, aNigerian lawmaker representing Isoko South Constituency 1 in the Delta state House of Assembly, Kenneth Ogba, was reported dead.

The legislator died on Sunday evening, June 27, shortly after attending a church thanksgiving service in Isoko South local government area of the state.

The publication stated that Kenneth Ogba was discussing with friends at a popular hotel in Oleh when he suddenly slumped.

A close family source who does not want to be named disclosed that the politician was rushed to a hospital in the town where doctors pronounced him dead.

The source said the body had been deposited in a mortuary in Oleh, lamenting that the wife of the deceased has been hospitalised due to shock of her husband’s death.

Some of the lawmaker’s political allies in Isoko confirmed his death to journalists. Sources suggested that the deceased might have died of an unspecified health-related issue.

The publication stated that Ogba’s death was coming barely six months after the former Majority Leader of the Delta Assembly, Hon Tim Owhefere, died in Asaba.

Source: Legit