Jimoh Olawole has been celebrated on social media for rejecting an election that was rigged in his favour in 2013

The politician, who ran for councillor on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, declared his opponent as the winner of the election

According to Olawole, he won't allow anyone to take what belongs to him neither will he take what belongs to someone else

Nigerians on social media have remembered and celebrated Jimoh Olawole, a politician who rejected his victory during the re-run Offa local government area poll in Kwara state.

A man of integrity

In 2013, Jimoh who ran for Shawo Southwest ward councillorship on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was declared the winner but he rejected his own victory, saying the election was rigged in his favour, Vanguard reports.

Jimoh Olawole rejected his own victory at the poll and declared his opponent as winner. Photo credit: Adekunle Ajayi/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

According to Jimoh, the election was won by his opponent, Adefioye Kayode, who ran on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Premium Times reports.

In his words:

“I did not win that election. In all the eight polling units, APC won convincingly, we did not win. I am a loyal member of the PDP, but first and foremost I am a Muslim and as a person I won’t allow anyone to take what belong to me neither will I take what belong to another person.”

Nigerians celebrate him

HistoryVille on LinkedIn went down memory lane to celebrate Jimoh, and Nigerians joined in the celebration.

Martin Ejenobor said:

"He has my deepest respect!"

Charles Anyaegbu commented:

"Where is this man? Nigeria should look for him if we have some elements of #integrity to exhibit."

Olanrewaju Williams wrote:

"This should go viral!"

Mayowa J. M. said:

"Anti party activity. He must have been dealt with. He will never get another chance under the same party. Do we still have his type around?"

