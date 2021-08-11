Throwback to When Kwara Man Jimoh Olawole Rejected his Victory, Declared Opposition Winner, Many Celebrate Him
- Jimoh Olawole has been celebrated on social media for rejecting an election that was rigged in his favour in 2013
- The politician, who ran for councillor on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, declared his opponent as the winner of the election
- According to Olawole, he won't allow anyone to take what belongs to him neither will he take what belongs to someone else
Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!
Nigerians on social media have remembered and celebrated Jimoh Olawole, a politician who rejected his victory during the re-run Offa local government area poll in Kwara state.
A man of integrity
In 2013, Jimoh who ran for Shawo Southwest ward councillorship on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was declared the winner but he rejected his own victory, saying the election was rigged in his favour, Vanguard reports.
According to Jimoh, the election was won by his opponent, Adefioye Kayode, who ran on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Premium Times reports.
PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app
In his words:
“I did not win that election. In all the eight polling units, APC won convincingly, we did not win. I am a loyal member of the PDP, but first and foremost I am a Muslim and as a person I won’t allow anyone to take what belong to me neither will I take what belong to another person.”
Nigerians celebrate him
HistoryVille on LinkedIn went down memory lane to celebrate Jimoh, and Nigerians joined in the celebration.
Martin Ejenobor said:
"He has my deepest respect!"
Charles Anyaegbu commented:
"Where is this man? Nigeria should look for him if we have some elements of #integrity to exhibit."
Olanrewaju Williams wrote:
"This should go viral!"
Mayowa J. M. said:
"Anti party activity. He must have been dealt with. He will never get another chance under the same party. Do we still have his type around?"
Social media celebrates woman who fought varsity injustice
In other news, a Nigerian woman identified as Rasheedat Adeshina has been celebrated on social media following her call to bar many years after fighting the University of Ilorin's injustice.
Rasheedat, who gained admission to study Industrial Chemistry in Unilorin in 1995 became the assistant secretary-general of the school's student union in 1997.
Taking to Facebook to tell the woman's story, Nigerian writer Azuka Onwuka said the vice-chancellor, Professor Shuaib Abdulraheem Oba in 1998 banned the students union and introduced an astronomical increase in school fees.
Source: Legit