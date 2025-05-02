Sterling Bank has introduced a new feature on its OneBank platform to give N1 million monthly to customers irrespective of their bank balance

The AlwaysOn feature allows the bank’s customers to maintain sufficient balances to solve issues without hassles

The bank disclosed that eligible customers need to maintain a certain balance with the bank to qualify

A few weeks after eliminating online transfer charges, Sterling Bank has introduced AlwaysOn, a new feature on its platform to give eligible customers about N1 million monthly, despite their account balance.

The bank launched the new feature on May 1, 2025, as part of an effort to remove barriers to financial freedom and empower Nigerians to move, even in uncertain times.

Sterling Bank's chief executive officer, Abubakar Suleiman

AlwaysOn is an invite-only feature

The bank disclosed that AlwaysOn is a specialised invitation-only feature for customers who maintain an active OneBank account for a certain period.

The new feature provides an advance funds to settle or make payments without delays or hassles, or any of the barriers associated with traditional credit systems.

According to the bank’s chief executive officer, Abubakar Suleiman, the new feature is about freedom and dignity, backing its customers with the trust and tools to act when the need arises.

He stressed that AlwaysOn is not a product but a shift in how Sterling Bank supports its customers.

The new feature builds on other initiatives

The Sterling Bank boss said the financial institution is building a financial ecosystem designed for momentum, urgency, and dreams to wait.

The AlwaysOn feature is the next phase in the bank’s growing movement to develop a fairer and more responsive financial system.

The development follows the introduction of the zero transfer fees initiative in April 2025, which returned about N13 billion to customers by eliminating transfer charges across the bank’s platform.

The AlwaysOn feature also builds on Sterling Bank’s Free Bus Ride initiative, which helps commuters get home from work for free and ease economic pressure.

Sterling Bank eliminates online transfer charges

These efforts show Sterling Bank’s bold and people-centric approach to customer impact as it adopts SeaBaas, an indigenous core banking platform.

Punch reporting stated that the bank’s Growth Executive for Retail and Consumer Banking, Obinna Ukachukwu, said it removed the fees that slowed them down, allowing Nigerians the financial freedom to seize opportunities when they come.

The bank’s actions have sparked public support and national recognition as more Nigerians now rush to pitch their tents with the financial institution over its innovative approach to customer satisfaction.

Sterling Bank introduces innovative services to ease customers' pains.

Several Nigerians, including a former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka, have announced plans to open accounts with the bank due to its many innovations and its stance on redefining financial services.

Sterling Bank introduces free bus ride

Legit.ng earlier reported that Sterling Bank has once again expanded the definition of corporate citizenship for common Nigerians after igniting a nationwide movement with its Zero Transfer Fees campaign.

Regular Lagos residents were greeted with an unexpected present last week when they left their jobs after a long day and buses bearing the Sterling OneBank logo were waiting to transport them home for free.

The program, which started as a campaign against bank transfer fees, has now spread to the streets when the bank started providing free bus rides to its clients along important Lagos thoroughfares.

