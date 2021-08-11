A Nigerian woman has been hailed on social media for her doggedness in challenging the injustice perpetrated by the University of Ilorin

The woman identified as Rasheedat Adeshina was called to bar after going back to school to study law at the University of Ibadan

Before going back to study law, she had studied Industrial Chemistry at Unilorin but her results were withheld because of her fight with the university authorities

A Nigerian woman identified as Rasheedat Adeshina has been celebrated on social media following her call to bar many years after fighting the University of Ilorin's injustice.

How it all started

Rasheedat, who gained admission to study Industrial Chemistry in Unilorin in 1995 became the assistant secretary-general of the school's student union in 1997.

Taking to Facebook to tell the woman's story, Nigerian writer Azuka Onwuka said the vice-chancellor, Professor Shuaib Abdulraheem Oba in 1998 banned the students union and introduced an astronomical increase in school fees.

This was met with a protest and many of the protesting students were arrested and imprisoned at the Oke Kura Maximum Security Prison in Ilorin for 36 days.

Rasheedat's problem began

Rasheedat escaped being arrested but was victimised by the school authorities which suspended her. She challenged the suspension at the court of law and won but the school was hellbent on frustrating her by preventing her to sit for exams.

She returned to court to get a committal order, and despite sitting for exams, her results weren't released and she frequented the court of law for many years challenging this injustice.

Studying law at the University of Ibadan

In 2010, ten years after graduating and without a certificate, Rasheedat decided to go back to school to study law.

In her words:

“The only course of study that came to my mind then was law. This was not accidental, because I have been in and out of courts and law chambers throughout my stay in the University of Ilorin.”

On Thursday, July 29, Rasheedat was called to bar.

Social media celebrates the fierce fighter

