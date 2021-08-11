Jay Jay Okocha has delivered a brilliant response to news that superstar Lionel Messi will earn £1 million (about N571million) every week at Paris St-Germain

Messi departed Barcelona after 20 years and will now feature for the French giants having signed a two-year-deal with the club

According to Okocha, his days as a footballer came too early; and if he earned such amount, he would have remained in France

Okocha scored 12 Ligue 1 goals for PSG where he was a midfielder between 1998 and 2002 when he was in the peak of his career.

Jay Jay stated that his footballing days came too early in his reaction to the ridiculous amount Messi will earn upon joining the French giants.

Jay Jay Okocha wishes his footballing career just started. Xavier Laine

Source: Getty Images

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner played a total of 778 games in 20 years for Barcelona winning 35 trophies, including 10 La Liga titles, four Champions Leagues and numerous personal records, BBC reports.

Skillful player, Okocha, who remains one of Nigeria’s greatest player of all time in a phone chat with Nigerian outlet Guardian claimed that his time as a footballer came too early.

He joked:

“I came too early and Messi came at the right time. If I was paid such amount of money in my playing days, maybe I would have stayed back in France forever.

“I wouldn’t have thought of coming to Nigeria.”

The magical Okocha joined PSG from Fenerbahce in 1998 on a Nigerian transfer record fee of £12.4 million, which was the highest by an African player at that time. He left PSG for Bolton Wonderers in England in 2002 on a free transfer.

