A Nigerian lady has called the attention of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers to the pitiable condition of a community primary school in the state

Martha Okere Nkem took to her Facebook page to share a video and photos of the school devoid of modern facilities; blocks are used in place of chairs and tables

Nigerians on social media have reacted to this as some said the local government chairman should be held responsible

The pitiable condition of a school in Rivers state has got people talking on social media after a video and photos were shared on Facebook.

Taking to her Facebook page, a Nigerian woman identified as Martha Okere Nkem called the attention of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state to the pitiable condition of Community Primary School, Amaku Igbodo in Etche local government area.

She wrote:

"That is a classroom where primary school pupils learn. Governor Nyesom Wike this is me calling your attention to this."

Pupils use blocks as chairs and tables to sit and place their books in this primary school which is in a state of disrepair.

In some photos that were shared by Amadi Solomon, the pupils could be seen learning in a classroom devoid of modern facilities.

He wrote:

"Now these are the leaders of tomorrow, we have failed them. Let us build our Land and save the future generations."

Nigerians react

Ichenwo Nemi said:

"The local government chairman should be held responsible."

Chucky King wrote:

"I am ashamed of our leaders. Even in this modern Era? What is the local government chairman doing?"

Engr Fabiyawari Isaac commented:

"Rivers State is in one Chance."

Nnamdi Anyanwu said:

"I weep for my dear local government."

