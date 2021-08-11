Some of the most forgettable kinds of people at weddings include people who put very little into their appearance as a wedding guest. It remains an unspoken rule that when attending a wedding, you show up and show out.

This explains why a lot of people often go out of their way to ensure that they pick the best styles most suitable for their bodies in order to achieve that peng asoebi look that will have headings turning.

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

If you're a guy and more often than not, find it hard to pick a style to rock to a wedding, you're in luck.

The actor is known for rocking stunning looks. Photo credit: @iamnino_b

Source: Instagram

Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo, is one celebrity who has got both talent and the looks to go with it.

However, there is more to the film star than playing different roles on TV. He is also somewhat of a fashion god too.

Going through his Instagram page, it is not hard to figure out why he is 'hot cake' for menswear brands.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Rather than spend hours going through over 200 photos, Legit.ng has compiled a list of some of his best looks which can serve as the perfect wedding guest - or groom - inspiration.

Check out eight looks by Ninalowo:

1. This colour combination is sleek

2. Black agbada

3. Incorporating prints on agbada never hurts

4. This patterned kaftan look is suave

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

5. This mint green look is perfect for grooms

6. Another regal groom look inspo

7. Another sleek-patterned kaftan for the win

8. When in doubt, sometimes, wear red

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Ebuka in print and pattern outfit

When it comes to celebrities killing it on the fashion scene, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu easily comes to mind, and his Instagram posts are constant reminders of why he is a boss in always looking stylish.

Matching prints are often considered a fashion risk as the ultimate challenge is always about mixing two or more prints/patterns without looking ridiculous in the end.

Well, new photos of Ebuka have shown that he knows his onions when it comes to this area of fashion as well.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on Legit.ng News App

Source: Legit