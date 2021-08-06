When it comes to celebrities killing it on the fashion scene, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu easily comes to mind, and his Instagram posts are constant reminders of why he is a boss in always looking stylish.

Matching prints are often considered a fashion risk as the ultimate challenge is always about mixing two or more prints/patterns without looking ridiculous in the end.

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

The media personality is known for his impeccable style. Photo credit: @ebuka

Source: Instagram

Ebuka pulled off the print and pattern look

Well, new photos of Ebuka have shown that he knows his onions when it comes to this area of fashion as well.

The photos, which were for Schick's magazine shoot for a recent interview, saw the BBNaija host rocking a leopard print long-sleeved shirt.

This alone earns him several nods of approval as - let's be honest - it isn't every day you see a man pull off a leopard print look this effortlessly.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He paired this stylish shirt with a pair of beige-coloured checkered pants and accessorized with minimal neck jewellery, a green lacey jacket, and a pair of black shoes.

This look is undoubtedly the perfect guide to matching print and pattern.

Check it out below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Kemi Olunloyo's birthday look

Kemi Olunoyo recently had reasons to celebrate as she clocked the big 57 on Friday, August 6, 2021.

The beautiful journalist took to her Instagram page to celebrate in fashionable style as she released some drop-dead gorgeous photos of herself.

In the photos, Olunloyo dons a regal dress which was inspired by the beautiful bird, a peacock.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

The other side of BBNaija housemate, Arin

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2021 housemate, Arinola Olowoporoku, simply known as Arin, may be known as a Shine Ya Eyes housemate with multiple nose piercings, but she is so much more.

Arin who owns a womenswear brand, Nola Black, has been in the fashion game for a couple of years now, and so far, she has dressed quite a number of celebrities.

The housemate is an independent art and culture curator who strives to promote contemporary art in Africa as a means of self-expression, and this she is doing pretty well.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on Legit.ng News App

Source: Legit