Old students of Ransome Kuti Memorial Grammar school, Surulere, Lagos returned to their school in an epic fashion

The adults said to have finished from the institution 30 years ago were captured in school uniforms like normal students

They recreated their secondary school moments by gracing the assembly ground and marching to class afterwards

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Old students of Ransome Kuti Memorial Grammar school in Surulere, Lagos returned to their alma mater in an adorable reunion after 30 years.

Now adults, they have recreated old-time school moments by carrying on processes that usually characterize secondary school.

The old students recreated being in secondary school after 30 years Photo Credit: Soaznews

Source: Facebook

Photos shared by Soaznews on Facebook showed them dressed up in school uniforms as they graced the assembly ground.

At the assembly ground, the old students formed orderly lines with ladies on one side and gents on the other.

Afterwards, they marched to class. Some of them were seen kneeling on the ground, clearly showing what is meted to students who come late to school.

The old students wore smiles as they relished the good old days in school.

Social media reacts

John Paul jp commented:

"I so much love this, hausa people no Sabi this one oh."

Fortunes Chris Isumedes Imienwains II said:

"Fela Anikulapo Kuti rejected d name "Ransome" bcoz he said it was a slavery title."

Raymond Azubuike stated:

"Things like this would make this nation a better place."

Agbakwuru Emeka wrote:

"Sweet memories, God bless them."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Old students of Abuja secondary school receive lectures after 23 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that old students of Abuja secondary had returned to class to receive lectures after 23 years.

A man named Adesewo, who graduated in 1998, made the disclosure on his Facebook page where he shared some adorable photos.

In his words:

"Though I have been very much around the school, as I was even at a time appointed into the School Management Board. The experience was magical. Dressing up once again in the famous 'Black and white' uniform, standing there on the assembly and if (sic) course seeing some friends you have not seen in 23 years."

He led the 14-man team under the auspices of Klub 98 Initiatives to the school on Wednesday, June 16. Adesewo and others wore the school black and white uniform and attended the assembly.

Source: Legit