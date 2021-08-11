Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno on Monday, August 9, proved to some teachers that he is still into academics

The professor personally conducted and invigilated an aptitude test for some teachers in the Baga LGA

At the end of the exercise, the governor gifted the teachers and their principal some money and yards of fabric

Baga, Borno - Perhaps the presence of Governor Babagana Zulum in some secondary schools at the Baga area of Borno was not expected on Monday, August 9.

This was why the aptitude test the professor conducted for the teachers came as an impromptu one, Daily Trust reports.

However, the test, according to the governor's media aide, Isa Gusau, was not meant to sack them, but to ascertain the level of their qualifications and capacity for the job.

The exercise is intended to determine the abilities of the teachers (Photo: Professor Engr. Babagana Umara Zulum, FNSE, Mni)

According to Gusau, teachers who have no capacity to teach would be given a choice, either to be redeployed to the administrative department or sent for further training.

The spokesman said as the governor has instructed, at the end of each year, every teacher and his pupils will be evaluated and the government will also support them with accommodation and other aids.

He added:

“After interacting and revealing their aptitude test results, Zulum announced a package of 20,000 Naira and 10 yards of fabric (Shadda) to each teacher.

“The senior secondary school’s principal and the primary school head Teacher each got 50,000 Naira and 10 yards of fabric (Shadda).”

Meanwhile, Zulum had got social media users talking after a video emerged in which he could be seen harrowing his own farm.

In the video that was shared on Facebook by Jibrin Makinta, the governor could be seen driving a harrowing machine while his aides and security men watched.

Captioning the video, Jibrin wrote:

"Sunday Morning: Engr Babagana Umara Zulum Harrows Own Farm In Dalwa Borno state."

Many social media users were impressed and they soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

Shehu Samaila said:

"May Allah continue to protect you, Sir. But one thing for sure is, There are plenty of Zulums among us; it's only that they are not given the opportunity. Good people should please join politics. For us to see some level of good governance."

