Amid concerns from members of the public about the money in VeryDarkMan's Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) account, a lady has displayed her findings

In October 2024, VeryDarkMan unveiled his NGO and released its account details, which received N33 million in 24 hours

Many months later, people argued that the social critic had gone silent about the funds donated, prompting a lady to display how much she saw in the NGO's account

A concerned lady, Anita Chinwe Ihebinike, has reacted to allegations from some quarters that social critic Martins Vincent Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan, had spent the money in his Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) account and that the amount displayed on his website was not in real time.

Anita decided to send N100 to the NGO's account to prove the doubters wrong that the figures on display are in real time.

A lady shares how much was left in VeryDarkMan's NGO account. Photo Credit: Anita Chinwe Ihebinike, verydarkblackman

Source: Facebook

Amount in VeryDarkMan's NGO account

In a Facebook post, Anita pointed out that the N100 she sent to the NGO was updated on the site 57 seconds after she sent it, proving that it is in real time.

She shared screenshots of the N100 she sent and how much was left in the NGO's account, as displayed on the Martins Vincent Otse Initiative website.

From the balance displayed on the site, the NGO's account balance sits at N241 million.

Anita's Facebook post partly read:

"...Alexander Thandi Ubani has been tagging and asking me questions of the NGO money, he said VDM has eaten the money and that the statement of account that’s showing on the NGO website isn’t real time statement of account.

"I decided to send money to the NGO account this morning just to make this clarification.

"The first image is my transfer receipt to Martins Vincent Otse Initiative which is the sum of N100, while the second image is a screenshot of the credit alert on the NGO website showing the money I sent which came in merely 57 seconds after I sent it. Check both dates which is 25/10/2025.

"I have a screenshot of the amount that was there before I sent in this 100, I will add it to the comment section.

"Seeing a lot of 100 sent into the NGO made me laugh because I know almost all the people that sent in those 100 did that to confirm if it will reflect or not 😂 😂. This is how N100 will turn to millions because people are arguing 😂 ..."

In October 2024, VeryDarkMan unveiled his NGO and its account number, which focuses on community development and equipping public schools, while also promising transparency and accountability.

A lady displays the amount she saw in VeryDarkMan's NGO account. Photo Credit: Anita Chinwe Ihebinike, verydarkblackman

Source: Facebook

VeryDarkMan: NGO account balance triggers reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the NGO funds balance below:

Alexander Thandi Ubani said:

"Please answer this: apart from the time you referenced, what actually showed that you are the one that made the 100 Naira payment? I showed a screenshot of the donation I made, help me find it on the website. I have told you categorically that what you parade as real time account statement on VDM’s website is totally false because what you see there is posted by VDM and not directly from the bank. Help me find the money I paid there because I can’t find it."

Stephen Kalu said:

"I don’t mean to be cynical, just looking at issue from broader spectrum. What if the app/website algorithm was set to start adding inflow to a pre-set value that has been withdrawn from the account already?

"Again, I don’t have the whole details, but I feel NGO money should be used for the purpose it was funded and not being left in a bank account. Money in the bank is useless."

Tejiri Emokiniovo said:

"They know nothing happened to d money but dey are just saying it at of hate. It's mostly people dat did not contribute one kobo dat are always making noise about d money. Tell dem to bring evidence of dia contribute n check d date n amount."

Eric Onujabe said:

"VDM injury go pain you long.....

"If you dey hate VDM e no go better for you in the name of our ancestors."

Asamu Sarah said:

"Madam leave them to argue oo.

"Bcos no matter how you try to explain them ni go still bliv you.

"They're looking for all means to drag vdm down.

"And God wouldn't allow them."

Emmie Chike said:

"No mind people wey just wan talk , the dude sabi wetin em dey do their anger na e dey burst their favs."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that VeryDarkMan had slammed critics of his NGO funds.

VeryDarkMan unveils office for his NGO

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that VeryDarkMan had unveiled a new office for his NGO.

In a video shared on his Instagram page on Monday, July 21, 2025, VeryDarkMan gave his fans a tour of the facility, which he says will serve as the central hub for all his charity projects and formal complaint handling.

With fresh white paint on the walls and visible construction materials still scattered around, he walked through the space proudly, explaining how different areas of the office would serve the public's needs.

Source: Legit.ng