Gbenga Komolafe, Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), has been listed among leading continental experts invited to speak at the Sixth Ordinary Session of the Pan-African Parliament (PAP) in Midrand, South Africa.

The two-week session, which began on November 3, 2025, brings together lawmakers, policymakers, and development experts from across Africa to deliberate on governance, sustainability, and energy transition frameworks under the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

Recognition of Nigeria’s leadership in energy reform

Komolafe’s invitation, extended in his dual role as NUPRC Chief Executive and interim President of the Africa Forum for Petroleum Regulators and Frameworks (AFRIPERF), underscores continental recognition of Nigeria’s leadership in upstream oil and gas reform under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

According to a letter dated October 17, 2025, the PAP Bureau invited Komolafe to present a paper titled “Legislative Frameworks for Sustainable Upstream Regulation in Africa’s Oil and Gas Sector.”

The topic focuses on how sound legislative models can foster sustainability, transparency, and community inclusion across Africa’s extractive industries.

“This topic explores how robust legislative reforms can advance sustainability in Africa’s upstream oil and gas operations, inviting insights from your leadership at NUPRC and as Acting Chairman of AFRIPERF,” the Bureau noted.

Showcasing Nigeria’s Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) as a model

Komolafe’s paper is expected to highlight lessons from Nigeria’s Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), which introduced a framework promoting transparency, fiscal clarity, and host community participation.

The PAP Bureau noted that insights from Nigeria’s experience could help member states craft model laws to strengthen accountability, environmental safeguards, and equitable revenue management.

Observers say this invitation marks a rare honour for Nigeria, as only a handful of public officials have addressed the PAP plenary — a platform reserved for Africa’s foremost reformers and innovators driving continental progress.

Komolafe’s impact on Nigeria’s upstream sector

Since his appointment, Komolafe has spearheaded major reforms within Nigeria’s upstream oil and gas industry. These include digitised licensing systems, performance-based regulation, and stricter environmental oversight.

Nigeria's upstream sector gets a massive boost under Komolafe's leadership.

Under his leadership, crude oil output has risen to about 1.7 million barrels per day, while gas flaring has fallen to 7.16 percent — the lowest in two decades. The PIA’s clear fiscal terms and strengthened host community framework have improved investor confidence and stabilised relations in oil-producing regions.

Driving Africa’s energy transition agenda

The PAP Bureau stated that Komolafe’s contribution will support the Parliament’s ongoing efforts to align national energy policies with the AU’s Agenda 2063, particularly in advancing inclusive growth, environmental protection, and energy transition.

Analysts view his invitation as both a personal milestone and a national achievement. It reflects Nigeria’s growing reputation as a credible voice in Africa’s energy governance and reinforces the Tinubu administration’s commitment to transparency, institutional reform, and sustainable resource management.

As Komolafe joins other distinguished experts at the plenary, his insights are expected to strengthen collaboration among regulators across the continent and accelerate Africa’s collective journey toward a just, inclusive, and sustainable energy future.

NUPRC honoured for transparency, Komolafe's leadership lauded

Legit.ng earlier reported that Public Space Tracker, a West African organisation, has recognised the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) as the most transparent and outstanding government agency in Nigeria.

This commendation highlights the exceptional leadership of Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, NUPRC's Chief Executive, whose tenure has established new standards for accountability and efficiency in Nigeria's oil and gas sector.

The Public Space Tracker praised NUPRC for its "remarkable openness, policy innovation, and integrity" in managing Nigeria's upstream petroleum resources since Komolafe took office.

