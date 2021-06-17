Adorable photos of old students of Government Secondary School Kubwa recently lit up the social media space

A Nigerian man identified as Om'Oba Jerry Adesewo led a 14-man team to the school on Wednesday, June 16, and they were all dressed in uniform

They also received lecture for 20 minutes on the importance of agriculture after they were taken on the tour of the school

After 23 years of graduating from Government Secondary School Kubwa, a Nigerian man identified as Om'Oba Jerry Adesewo and 13 others went back to the institution dressed in uniform.

Adesewo, who graduated in 1998, made the disclosure on his Facebook page where he shared some adorable photos.

Klub 98 goes back to secondary school after 23 years of graduating. Photo credit: Om'Oba Jerry Adesewo

Source: Facebook

He led the 14-man team under the auspices of Klub 98 Initiatives to the school on Wednesday, June 16. Adesewo and others wore the school black and white uniform and attended assembly.

In his words:

"Though I have been very much around the school, as I was even at a time appointed into the School Management Board. The experience was magical. Dressing up once again in the famous 'Black and white' uniform, standing there on the assembly and if (sic) course seeing some friends you have not seen in 23 years."

Addressing the students

Adesewo addressed the students on the assembly ground and asked them to be the change they have been craving for.

According to the man, he let the students know that the responsibility of building Nigeria that is fit for all children is now shifting to them.

In his words:

"I told the equally excited students, all of whom are not born 23 years ago, that the responsibility of building a Nigeria that is fit for all Nigerian Children is now shifting to them, and most (sic) position themselves to achieve this goal, succeeding where the generation before then has failed."

Taken on a tour of the school

Adesewo said the principal of the school took the Klub 98 on a tour of projects in the school some of the innovation the curre T leadership has brought to bare in other to ensure quality education.

They end up in the classroom

The Klub 98 ended up in the classroom as the principal lectured the old students for 20 minutes on the importance of agriculture.

Adesewo wrote:

"We ended up in the classroom again, as students, with the Principal serving as the teacher and for 20 minutes, he lectured us on the importance of Agriculture.

"23 years is a long time and a lot has changed except for the fact that we are proud products of GSS Kubwa, Abuja's leading school."

