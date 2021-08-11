A young Ghanaian student has wowed many after he made a dustbin out of empty water sachets

It was said that the boy's motive was to ensure the environment is not messed up and to rid it of sachet water wastes

Many Ghanaians were impressed with his work and most are willing to purchase from him and even invest

A young Ghanaian scholar has impressed many after pictures of him with a dustbin he made himself using empty water sachets go viral on social media.

Legit.ng sighted the post on one Gyamfi Sampson's Facebook timeline.

Student of St Thomas High School Impresses many as post of him with a Dustbin from Empty Sachets goes Viral Source: Gyamfi Sampson

Source: UGC

The name of this talented pupil of St Thomas Junior High School in Fiapre-Sunyani, Ghana was not disclosed.

The post currently has over 500 likes with 1300 shares and 83 comments.

Going through the comments, it appeared that social media users were very impressed with the young man's work and a number of them were willing to purchase some for themselves.

The motive that it is a sustainable way of managing the excess water sachets waste problems in the country made people buy into the idea of doing more of this.

Social media users hail the lad

Christian Twumasi wrote:

"Brain works... Well done."

Lydia Effah-Duodu said

"Great boy, the sky is your limit."

Nene Kwadjo Nartey commented:

"Hello, good morning sir. I asked earlier on about the boy who made the bin. I have sent you a message. Kindly reply me because my boss and other people have also contacted me with business interests and financial help for him. Please get in touch with me ASAP by replying this message. Thanks."

Harry Axorlu reacted:

"Ghana government pleases help the pupil of St.Thomas Junior High school in Fiapre-sunyani to produce more dust bin for the country to help keep the environment clean."

Gifty Adane remarked:

"Good work Ghana needs more of you keep it up."

Quavene GH replied:

"Weldone but I’m sorry this our country won’t help you to better it but rather kill your dream but I pray some light shine."

Lady makes interlocking tiles from sachet water nylon wastes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady had made interlocking tiles from 'pure water' nylons.

The young lady, who is the founder of Ifrique Design, said she engages students in picking the waste and rewards them with solar light for night reading.

In an interview with BBC Pidgin, Intissar said her interlocking tiles are stronger than the conventional ones.

She said:

"My wish is to rid Nigeria out of plastic and especially Abuja and also to see that our product is being used for making roads that don't have potholes and building houses, building schools, building public toilets out of these plastic wastes that we have."

Source: Legit