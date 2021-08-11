The Governor of Borno State, Professor Engr. Babagana Umara Zulum surprised teachers at a local school he visited as he conducted an impromptu aptitude test for them

In a statement on his official Facebook page, Zulum said the purpose of the test was to evaluate the teachers and not to sack them

The professor at the end of the test revealed the results and gave each teacher cash and fabrics incentives

A Nigerian Governor, Professor Engr. Babagana Umara Zulum caused a stir on social media as he showed up at a local school and conducted an impromptu test for the teachers.

The Borno state governor wrote on his official Facebook page on Tuesday, August 10 that the visit wasn't aimed at sacking any of the teachers.

The governor said the test was just to evaluate the teachers' capacity Photo Credit: Professor Engr. Babagana Umara Zulum

Source: Facebook

Zulum stated that the aptitude test was to evaluate the capacity of the teachers to determine where to place them.

He said those who do not have the capacity to teach will be redeployed to the administrative department or sent on further training.

Photos from the exercise showed the governor acting as an invigilator as he monitored the teachers write the test.

At the end of the exercise, the governor revealed the test results and gave all the teachers cash and fabrics as support.

In his words:

"After interacting and revealing their aptitude test results, Zulum announced a package of 20,000 Naira and 10 yards of fabric (Shadda) to each teacher.

"The Senior Secondary School's Principal and the Primary School Head Teacher each got 50,000 Naira and 10 yards of fabric (Shadda)."

Nigerians react

Usman Hammadu said:

"Inarguably, his Excellency prof. Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno state is best governor ever produced throughout the history of Nigeria may almighty Allah continue to protect & guide u from the evil plans of ur abominators."

Musilyu Ayinde Oladepo commented:

"People like this may not be given the chance to rule this nation. He is indeed a leader and not a dealer. May Allah bless you the more."

Sahab Sule stated:

"Always surprising people with wonders. From today onwards, I name you the GW - Governor of Wonders. Please, spread the word and let make him more popular

"#GW_GovernorOfWonders."

Murtala Abdullahi reacted:

"The BEST in the whole country! Keep the good work and Allah will SURELY be your guide, protector and sees you through. Success, hard work and selflessness are synonymous to your name, sir! Allah ya kare ka!"

