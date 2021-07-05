Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno state has been hailed on social media for his leadership style

This was after a video was shared on Facebook in which the governor could be seen harrowing his own farm

Nigerians on social media said Governor Zulum has been leading by example since he was sworn in and they urged him to keep it up

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno state has got social media users talking after a video emerged in which he could be seen harrowing his own farm.

In the video that was shared on Facebook by Jibrin Makinta, the governor could be seen driving a harrowing machine while his aides and security men watched.

The governor has continued to inspire Nigerians. Photo credit: Jibrin Makinta

Source: Facebook

Captioning the video, Jibrin wrote:

"Sunday Morning: Engr Babagana Umara Zulum Harrows Own Farm In Dalwa Borno State."

Nigerians are impressed

Many social media users were impressed and they soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

Shehu Samaila said:

"May Allah continue to protect you Sir. But one thing for sure is, There are plenty of zulums among us it's only that they are not given opportunity. Good people should please join politics. For us to see some level of good governance."

Bamai Ali Mohammed commented:

"He reminds me of great leaders like Thomas Sankara, Jerry Rawlings and so many great African leaders, leadership by commitment, participation, and example."

Hamza Moh'd Shekarau said:

"Masha Allah! I like the courage and hard work of this governor. He is very humble kind kind-hearted man. His stewardship is worthy of emulation."

MK Abatcha wrote:

"Keep up the good work. Leadership by example."

Governor Zulum commissions two mega schools

Legit.ng previously reported that the governor of Borno state commissioned two mega schools in low-income communities of the state.

Underprivileged pupils numbering 30,000 are being enrolled in the two schools, which were commissioned on Monday, October 26.

The educational institutions were built at Ajilari Cross in Jere and Abuja-Sheraton in Maisandari ward of Maiduguri metropolitan council.

