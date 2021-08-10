Ronaldo Koeman believes Antoine Griezmann will live up to the billing when he plays in Lionel Messi's position

The France international has been struggling to hit top form since he joined Barcelona from Atletico Madrid

Messi is on the verge of signing for Paris Saint-Germain as he left the city of Catalonia with his family to Paris

Ronald Koeman has backed Antoine Griezmann to step into the shoes of Lionel Messi after the former Barcelona captain left the club, Sport Bible, Daily Mail.

Messi held a press conference at the Camp Nou to say his final goodbyes to his teammates and supporters in the past weekend.

The 34-year-old was unable to sign a new deal with La Blaugrana and he stressed that he wanted to leave the club in such manner.

Antoine Griezmann has been handed the responsibility to play in Lionel Messi's role. Photo by Eric Alonso and Pau Barrena

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner is now on the verge of signing for French giants Paris Saint-Germain in a proposed two-year deal.

What Koeman said about Griezmann playing in Messi's role

However, the Dutch boss has revealed that he is excited with the new season ahead despite losing the club's priceless jewel.

The former Netherlands gaffer believes that Frenchman Griezmann who has not fully lived up to the billing since joining Barca will be handed the opportunity to fill in Messi's void.

"Despite the farewell to Leo Messi, we are very excited about this new season

"With the squad we have, the signings we have made and also young people have come up, which is always the future of this great club.

"We are convinced that we will give you many joys this season. With a lot of help, a lot of sacrifice and a very good job we will achieve the maximum. We know what it is to be from Barca and what this club represents.

"It is important to have the best, but we don't change our ideas or the way we play either. Griezmann has played in his position and he has done well."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Lionel Messi and his family have left Spain for France to officially be unveiled as a Paris Saint-Germain player, ESPN, Facebook.

The deal was confirmed after the 34-year-old agreed on a two-year with the Parc des Princes outfit after seeing out his contract with Barcelona.

The Argentine will earn around €35million net per season including add ons during his spell with the Parisians.

