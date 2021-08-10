Singer Adekunle Gold has got his fans and colleagues talking on social media following a post he made

The father of one was spotted looking handsome with a major part of his face on display while holding his lips with two fingers

The Something Different crooner flaunted the new teeth accessory he got, as he hailed himself with funny appellations

Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold knows he's a handsome man and he does not pretend not to know it. Asides from promoting his songs, the father of one shares photos showing off his beauty online.

Adekunle Gold and his new teeth

Recently, the Something Different crooner took to his IG page to share a photo of his gold-plated teeth. In the photo, Gold used two fingers to hold his lower lips so that his new teeth could be seen.

According to the singer, his teeth is one more reason for him to stay smiling.

Check out the photo below:

Reactions

janemena:

"Beautiful man sir."

bellaalubo:

"ouuuu gold way."

jemimaosunde:

"AG!!! Adekunle Grill."

poco_lee:

"Rora e Ag baby."

viktoh_og:

"Make I no talk. this your look with the ear-piercing and all I go remind you when I see you."

femisoro:

"BAD BOY!!! Love it!"

aliyu.maiyawo:

"Money no dey bring happiness."

Simi and Adekunle Gold

Legit.ng earlier reported that singer Simi shared a video of a colourful walkie-talkie she got and she revealed that she got one for her husband too.

Noting that the only form she knows how to exist in is as a child, the mum of one revealed that she got the walkie-talkies to communicate with her husband if he is not in the same space with her in the house.

Simi's mum had complained about the way she shouts her hubby's name around the house, hence the cute innovation.

The singer also turned the walkie-talkie on and reminded Adekunle of her love for him, he returned the love as well.

