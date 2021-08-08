Comedian Bovi and media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu have got Nigerians laughing on social media

The media men were recently spotted at the wedding party of their friend Debola Lagos looking handsome

Bovi and Ebuka were seen trying to have some glasses of wine while the wedding reception was going on

Former Ogun State Governor Gbenga Daniel's daughter Kenny tied the knot with her man Adebola Williams popularly called Debola Lagos.

The wedding witnessed the attendance of Nigerian celebrities who are friends of the groom.

Bovi and Ebuka

As expected, comedian Bovi and Ebuka were spotted at the wedding and they gave Nigerians something to laugh about.

A video showing the moment Bovi sneaked to the backstage to have some wine was spotted online. As he bent down to pour some into his cup, media personality Ebuka joined him.

The men later rose up and laughed about something inaudible as they chatted a bit.

Watch the video below:

Reactions

officialmccasino:

"Men at work."

ayomide_samad:

"This is the best highlight of the wedding."

3rrandgirl:

"There was a caught."

emmanuella1010111:

"I no say na bovi go suggest am to Ebuka."

_invictus_solomon:

"Eni eleni, when hypeman no gree put two for their table."

itz_kingzzz:

"Enjoyment… this life is just once … enjoy it to the fullest if you can."

_fyshe:

"Bovi is a living movie."

seun_dreams:

"This is me and my friends."

