A Nigerian man vented angrily online after his sister's boyfriend took her phone following a recent disagreement.

The man had purchased the phone for his sister, only for the boyfriend to swap it for an iPhone 11 Pro on her birthday.

Man rages as sister's boyfriend seizes her phone

The story was shared by a user @Feeztm on X, and it quickly sparked lots of reactions from concerned social media users.

According to the angry brother, his sister's boyfriend seized the phone after swapping it for an iphone 11 Pro following a disagreement, making her lose contact with her family.

The family had been trying to reach the sister for five days, only to discover that the boyfriend was behind the phone seizure.

The man's mother had tried to contact her daughter, but her efforts were unsuccessful until they spoke to the hostel landlord and obtained the roommate's number.

Determined to get the phone back, the man announced his plans to visit his sister's boyfriend's house with some friends to retrieve the iPhone XR.

In his words:

"Good morning big Feez. Baba my sister boyfriend don collect phone wey I buy for her walai. Omo me I wan carry men go Mapoly o. I buy XR for my little sister as na wetin my money reach be that. The guy change the phone to 11 Pro on her birthday. Now them get small issue the guy seize phone ooo omo my mum don dey try to reach out to her for 5 days not until we call her hostel landlord and them help us get her roommate number. We con discover say na her boyfriend seize phone. Aje me I wan go there with my brother say she no need 11 Pro again make he help us return our XR. We dey move from Idimu and I fit carry like two of my friends make we be four. Which kind pattern be that?"

Reactions as man seizes girlfriend's phone

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Pee said:

"This P na two ways sha! You fit reach there make E be one small boy wey just get ego and anger issues. And on the other hand, if you no go with proper planning, you fit kneel down beside your sister with better Moro."

El Hajj said:

"I hope say them don road sha. E get things wey anybody no fit try with my sister sha, because you go don know the kind of person wey I be."

Victor said:

"Who asked him to change the phone to 11? Anything you can't do and forget, don't do it all."

Fw Merlin said:

"You can't find me in this kind of situation. na my sis i get issue with."

Prolific reacted:

"The boyfriend, sister, the guy and him friends wey go follow am dey craze, cause how una still dey do this stuff still dey on for 2026."

Richard added:

"Lol. Things like this na jeje. Reach that sch carry your sister go that guy house in front of him ask your sister Where's the phone you bought for her if she no reply fast give am better slap. Fear go enter the guy body asap. Collect the guy phones for em house give am better beating, he will learn morales by force."

