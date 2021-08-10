Fans surprised BBNaija’s Pepper Dem housemate, Ozo, with car and house gifts, as he became a year older

Ozo turned 29 on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, and he celebrated it by sharing some cool pictures with his Ozone fans

The reality TV star was first presented the house as he marked his birthday; days after, his fans handed a car key to him

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

BBNaija’s former housemate, Ozoemena Chukwu, preferably addressed as Ozo, has expressed gratitude to his fans for presenting him with a house and car as birthday gifts.

Ozo became a year older on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, and his Ozone fans treated him to jaw-dropping surprises.

BBNaija’s Pepper Dem housemate, Ozo appreciates the car and house gifts from his fans. Photo Credit: @officialozo

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Just a few days after being bought a house, Ozo’s supporters further expressed their love for him, as they gifted him a brand new car.

“A very big thank you to my Ozone supporters.

“Thank you for all the love you continually show to me and the support in getting me my DREAM CAR!!!

“Now I can comfortably swim in Lekki waters.

“From the bottom of my heart, thanks a million!❤️,” his thank you message read.

Watch a video clip from Ozo's birthday party below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Fans acknowledge his gratitude

The Ozones acknowledged his gratitude, saying the reality star deserves more than the gifts.

Read some of the comments from the fans below:

Wathonianyansi:

“Whooooooshhh .”

Ayinawutanko:

“I like how appreciative this man is, this is the reason why you will be bigger and bigger❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Adammastella:

“God bless all who made this possible.Just know my son that you are loved genuinely.Congratulations Ozo.You deserve everything of these good things you are getting.”

Emeldahn:

“Aww my fave ❤️❤️❤️ enjoy Zanzibar the spice island my boy.❤️❤️❤️.”

Owamicindi11:

“We truly love you boy...you are indeed our pride and joy❤️.”

Abibatumariamagiddings:

“You deserve all the best our king❤️❤️ love from Liberia❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

Fans gift Ozo a house on his birthday

As he turned 29 on Wednesday, August 4, the Ozones surprised their favourite housemate of the BBNaija's Pepper Dem season, with a house.

Just when one would think the celebration was over, Ozo's fans further extended their love for him as they presented him with a brand new car.

Thanking his fans, Ozo said he's lucky to have them.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit