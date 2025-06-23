Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Lady Displays What Officiating Priest Did at Funeral of Man Who Was Reportedly Poisoned to Death
People

Lady Displays What Officiating Priest Did at Funeral of Man Who Was Reportedly Poisoned to Death

by  Ankrah Shalom
1 min read

A Nigerian lady has shared a heartbreaking video from the burial of a Nigerian man who was allegedly poisoned to death...

More details soon...

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ankrah Shalom avatar

Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over six years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Hot: