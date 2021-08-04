BBNaija’s Ozo has received an overwhelming outpour of love from members of his fan base popularly known as Superions

The fans went the extra mile in proving their love to Ozo by purchasing a 3-bedroom duplex as his birthday gift

Photos and videos making the rounds on social media captured the joyful moment Ozo was given the keys to his new home

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Ozoemena Joseph Chukwu, clocked a new age on Wednesday, August 4, and he has been lovingly celebrated by family, friends and fans on social media.

Interestingly, the young man had no idea that some members of his fan base known as Superions had a massive surprise planned for him.

BBNaija: Ozo's fans give him a house as birthday gift. Photo: @suprions_official

Source: Instagram

During an Instagram live video session, some representatives of the fan base presented Ozo with keys to a new 3-bedroom duplex apartment in Lagos.

In a video sighted on the official fan base page, the realtor who made the purchase of the house possible explained that fans had made enquiries a while ago but had to hold on until a fresh property was available for Ozo.

The video also captured the luxury interior of the apartment that appeared to have been fully furnished.

Check out the clip below:

An excited Ozo was spotted posing alongside his fans during the gift presentation ceremony. The ex-Lockdown star also got cash gifts, edible items among other things.

More pictures and videos are below:

Congratulatory messages pour in for Ozo

Fans and other social media users all had congratulatory messages for Ozo. The BBNaija's star's fans were also hailed for the impressive birthday gift.

Read comments below:

zaronatehairs said:

"You see this one, I believe am die. Congratulations ozo. More to come."

francasown said:

"We don't do audio. This is for real. Congratulations Ozo."

shongwevelile said:

"He deserves everything and more."

mz_dammyola said:

"Big congratulations Ozo the house owner...God bless the givers."

aderinolaadetutu said:

"We desire the house for Ozo and you grant our heart desires. Thank you God and for all the super Superions who made this dream a reality. May God replenish and none of you will ever lack helpers, financially and all round blessings."

Nengi dedicates post to Ozo on his birthday

Legit.ng previously reported that BBNaija's Nengi couldn't keep calm about celebrating Ozo on his birthday.

In a post on social media, in which she wished Ozo a happy birthday, Nengi said the trained economist is wiser than his age.

The birthday post to Ozo stirred different reactions from social media users who have always rooted for the two.

Source: Legit