The federal government has taken strong actions over the assault on a Nigerian diplomat by Indonesian immigration officials

Foreign affairs minister Geoffrey Onyeama said the Nigerian ambassador to Indonesia has been recalled for consultations

The minister also said beyond the apology offered by the Indonesian ambassador to Nigeria, the immigration officials must be sanctioned

FCT, Abuja - The federal government has threatened to review its relationship with Indonesia following the assault on a Nigerian diplomat by the country's immigration officials.

The minister of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, stated this at a briefing in Abuja on Tuesday, August 10.

Onyeama also said the Nigerian ambassador to Indonesia has been recalled for further consultations and to give a detailed account of the assault.

Legit.ng notes that Onyeama’s briefing follows the ministry's earlier condemnation of the assault which was captured in a video that has gone viral on social media.

Officials involved must be sanctioned

The foreign affairs ministry had earlier said the Indonesian ambassador to Nigeria had apologised and that the immigration officials involved had also visited the Nigerian Embassy in Indonesia to apologise to the diplomat.

However, Onyeama said the federal government wanted stronger action to be taken by the Indonesian government.

He reiterated that the officials involved in the act must be sanctioned.

Onyeama's position was also re-echoed in a statement signed by Esther Sunsuwa, the spokesperson of the foreign affairs ministry, and released shortly after the press briefing.

