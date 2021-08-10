The assault of a Nigerian diplomat by immigration officials in Indonesia has been describing as unacceptable by the government

The Nigerian foreign affairs ministry in a statement on Monday, August 9, said the maltreatment was against international law

A protest letter was written to the Indonesian government after a video showing the diplomat being held down in a vehicle went viral on social media

The federal government has expressed its dissatisfaction over the treatment of an officer of the Nigeria High Commission and Consulate in Indonesia.

Channels TV reports that the ministry of foreign affairs in a statement on Monday, August 9, condemned the assault of a Nigerian diplomat by immigration officials.

The government reacted after a viral video showed at least three men in a vehicle assaulting the official while ignoring his screams of pain.

The diplomat whose identity was not revealed was manhandled and arrested by immigration officials on Saturday, August 7, in front of his official quarters, Sahara Reporters added.

In the video, two officials were seen holding his hands pinned in the backseat while another assaulted the diplomat as he cried out in pain.

Geoffrey Onyeama, the minister of foreign affairs summoned the Ambassador of Indonesia to Nigeria following the sad incident.

The ministry went on to note that ambassador tendered an apology on behalf of the Asian country, adding that the affected immigration officials have also apologised to the diplomat.

