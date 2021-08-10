Unknown to many, Nigerian socialite, Emeka Okonkwo aka E-Money, has a big brother based overseas

The brother, identified as Ken Tallest, recently tied the knot with his bae at a beautiful ceremony

Lovely photos from the occasion were shared on social media as E-Money showed love to his big brother and his wife

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Popular Nigerian socialite, Emeka Okonkwo aka E-Money, recently wowed many on social media with the news of his big brother, Ken Tallest’s marriage.

Not many people were aware that the Nigerian big boy also had another big brother apart from popular singer, Kcee.

Taking to their verified Instagram pages, E Money and his brother, Kcee, celebrated their big brother’s nuptials by sharing lovely photos and videos from the occasion.

Kcee and E-Money's big brother, Ken Tallest, ties the knot. Photos: @iam_emoney1, @iam_kentallest.

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

E-Money described his brother, Ken, as his blood. He also wished him a happy marital life with the best family.

In his words:

“Happy married life my blood @iam_kentallest May God bless your marriage and offer you a bright and shiny family! All my best wishes on your wedding.”

See his post below:

Kcee on the other hand also congratulated his big brother on the lovely occasion. See below:

The groom, Ken Tallest, also shared series of loved up photos from the event as he celebrated with friends and family.

See below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Nigerians congratulate him

After snaps from the occasion made the rounds online, fans took to the comment section to congratulate the couple. Read what some of them had to say below:

Deehoneybea:

"God I also pray for a day like this . Happy marriage life boss."

Cutethug91:

"Congrats boss ur home is blessed."

Ihemsngozi:

"Congratulations. God bless your Union."

Chukaelvis:

"Congratulations❤️❤️❤️❤️ on a gg vibes....many years of anniversary to celebrate."

Nice one.

Kcee shares cute photos as he vacations with wife and kids

Popular Nigerian singer, Kcee, is definitely a family man. He recently reunited with his wife and kids in Turkey and is having a blast spending time with them.

In a recent post on his Instagram page, the singer shared several photos from the moment he went on a boat cruise with his family.

Kcee's wife and kids were all smiles as they posed in the different slides, side by side. The singer and his lovely wife, Ijeoma also shared a romantic moment.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit.ng