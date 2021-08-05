Popular singer, Kcee is having a good time as he spends time with his family in Turkey and he has released lovely photos as proof

The father of three who recently surprised his cute children by showing up unannounced enjoyed a boat ride with them

Kcee and his beautiful wife Ijeoma also seem to be use the opportunity to reignite their love for each other

Popular Nigerian singer, Kcee is definitely a family man,he recently reunited with his wife and kids in Turkey and is having a blast spending time with them.

In a recent post on his Instagram page, the singer shared several photos from the moment he went on a boat cruise with his family.

Kcee shares beautiful family photos Photo credit: @iam_kcee

Source: Instagram

Kcee's wife and kids were all smiles as they posed in the different slides side by side. The singer and his lovely wife, Ijeoma also shared a romantic moment.

Taking to the caption, the singer wrote:

"We’re still outside ooooo @misseijay when are we going back inside? It’s the last SLIDE for me. BMK TO THE WORLD."

Check out the post below:

Reactions

The picture post sparked different reactions from fans and followers of the singer. Read some of their comments below:

Admiralc4c:

"Abeg NO go back inside oo... we like all wetin we deh see "outside"."

Mrchidozie:

"We go love too ohh."

Callme_frodd:

"Daddy Duties BMK."

Jnrpope:

"Family is everything."

Keith.7802:

"I love this ohh, flaunt your wives , show them off to the world. This new threads of men having good times with their wives and family is changing a lot of homes. Now this is the new trend, take care of home, family is everything."

Kcee and wife leave many gushing

Nigerian singer Kcee and his wife, Ijeoma, got members of the online community gushing after they were spotted in a cute photo.

Apparently, the singer and his woman jetted out to Istanbul, Turkey to check on their kids and also have a lovely time together.

Days after their arrival in the country, Kcee took to his Instagram page with a photo showing him and his woman chilling by the poolside.

Source: Legit Newspaper