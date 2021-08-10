2017 BBNaija reality star, Tokunbo Idowu popularly known as Tboss, shared new photos to mark her daughter's second birthday

The TV star turned actress accompanied the photos with sweet words as she expressed her love for little Starr

Tboss welcomed Starr on August 10, 2019, and has managed to keep the identity of her baby's father a secret

Tboss has reasons to celebrate as her daughter, Starr clocked second on August 10, 2021.

The reality star celebrated her daughter with sweet words. Photo credit: TBoss Idowu

Source: Instagram

The 2017 Big Brother Naija star took to her Instagram page to share photos on her page in honour of Starr's new age.

Unlike the previous year, there was no birthday photoshoot as Tboss revealed that Starr didn't want one.

Tboss in her post, expressed her love for her daughter whose father's identity she has managed to keep hidden.

Tboss showers Starr with sweet words

Part of her message reads:

"Being your mother has been the Most fulfilling experience Everrrr It hasn’t been all rosy cos you have such a strong personality But it’s been so much fun so far. I’m beyond Blessed to have you in my life, you bring me so much joy that I doubt I could ever properly express in words. You make me wanna be The Best that I can be for you. Thank you for choosing me & loving me the way that you do. You’re beyond perfect …I love you always and forever and a day more. And I would choose you over and over again in all my other lifetimes."

In another post, Tboss wrote:

"Never had any doubt. Not even a single iota. Always knew, from the moment I saw that 2nd pink line that I Loved you. And I protected you with all that I had and all that I would ever be. I’ve got you for Life my Beautiful Blessed Baby Girl To say you’re perfect is an understatement. I still haven’t been able to get a single photo that truly captures your purity & beauty. Your heart shines through & every single person who meets you is Blessed. My heart is full of gratitude & prayers for you- Prayers that keep getting answered before I have completed them. I love you. And I can tell you every second of every day and it’s still not gonna be enough. Thank you for making me such a proud mama- I brag differently cos of you"

Kemi Olunloyo turns 57

Kemi Olunoyo recently had reasons to celebrate as she clocked the big 57 on Friday, August 6, 2021.

The beautiful journalist took to her Instagram page to celebrate in fashionable style as she released some drop-dead gorgeous photos of herself.

In the photos, Olunloyo dons a regal dress which was inspired by the beautiful bird, a peacock.

Source: Legit