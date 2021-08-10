The Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum (PDP-GF) said it would continue its meeting tomorrow with others stakeholders as part of efforts to resolve the leadership crisis rocking the party.

The meeting was called following the resignation of seven national deputy officers of the party, who accused PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, of incompetence in handling the party’s affairs.

The resigned officers are also demanding the resignation of Secondus as the party chairman.

The Chairman of the forum and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, on Monday, disclosed this while briefing journalists after the meeting of the governors held for about seven hours in Abuja.

Tambuwal said that the governors were committed to resolving the crisis.

“We discussed extensively on matters of the moment concerning our party and we have collectively resolved to continue to work together in unity.

“This meeting is continued tomorrow with other stakeholders. Very soon Nigerians and indeed, all of you will hear our solution but we are working towards resolving all issues, as a family.

“By the grace of God we are going to achieve that,” Mr Tambuwal said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting which was held at Akwa-lbom Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja, started at 11 a.m. and closed at 5 p.m.

PDP national chairman Uche Secondus speaks on resignation

Earlier, Secondus said he will not resign despite the mounting pressure. The PDP leader said the "minority" calling for his resignation should explain his offence.

The PDP national chairman made this known in a statement released in Abuja by his media aide, Ike Abonyi. The embattled party chieftain said he will remain focused and committed to the ideal of the lead opposition party.

Several PDP chieftains and groups have been demanding Secondus' resignation especially as the party recently lost some of its prominent members to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Meanwhile, the national chairman of PDP may lose his position any time soon as four of the six national vice-chairmen of the party insist on his resignation.

The PDP cheiftains reached the resolution during an emergency meeting held by the national vice-chairmen of the party in Abuja on Sunday, August 8.

The decision was made known to journalists in Ibadan on Monday, August 9, by the national vice chairman of PDP in the southwest, Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja, through a statement issued by his media aide, Bamitale Ibrahim.

Source: Legit.ng