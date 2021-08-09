Some chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have restated their position that the national chairman of the party, Uche Secondus must leave his position

Secondus has been facing sack threat in the last few weeks by the leadership of the party over the gale of defections that hit the party

The national vice chairmen of the party in the southwest, Taofeeq Arapaja, said on Monday, August 9, that it is honourable for Secondus to resign

Ibadan, Oyo - Except by providence, the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, may lose his position any time soon as four of the six national vice-chairmen of the party insist on his resignation.

Daily Sun reports that the PDP cheiftains reached the resolution during an emergency meeting held by the national vice-chairmen of the party in Abuja on Sunday, August 8.

Four national vice chairmen of PDP have advised Secondus to tender his resignation as party's chairman. Credit: Uche Secondus.

Legit.ng gathered that the decision was made known to journalists in Ibadan on Monday, August 9, by the national vice chairman of PDP in the southwest, Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja, through a statement issued by his media aide, Bamitale Ibrahim.

He said the national vice chairmen held the emergency meeting to review the situation of the party with a view to averting further crisis on PDP.

PDP is the only hope for Nigerians in 2023

Arapaja said the national vice-chairmen of the party also urged stakeholders to be steadfast because PDP as a party, the hope of Nigerians as the 2023 general elections are fast approaching.

He said:

"We resolved that the national chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, should resign and save the party from further disintegration being witnessed presently in the party."

Arapaja added that the call to Secondus to resign was also hinged on the resignation of some members of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the party as a result of the ‘inert leadership’ of Secondus, as well as the defection of some governors on the PDP platform to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He also resolved that all party stakeholders and party faithful should remain calm and resolute to the party as the party is the only hope of all Nigerians.

According to him, the emergency meeting was attended by the national vice chairmen of PDP, Chief Dan Osi (Southeast), Chief Ali Odefa (South-south), Dankas Shau (Northcentral) and Taofeek Arapaja (Southwest). The resolution was jointly signed by them.

PDP national chairman Uche Secondus speaks on resignation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Secondus said he would not resign despite the mounting pressure.

It was reported that the PDP leader said the "minority" calling for his resignation should explain his offence.

The embattled PDP chieftain said he will remain focused and committed to the ideal of the lead opposition party.

