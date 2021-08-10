The senior pastor of the Household of God Church International Ministries has insisted that late TB Joshua was not a real child of God

According to the controversial cleric, Joshua was a false prophet who achieved his ambition as a magician

Going further, he blasted Joshua's philanthropic gestures, saying that he did it to model himself after a biblical pattern

A serious allegation has been raised against the late Prophet TB Joshua. Again, his accuser is no other person than Pastor Chris Okotie.

Okotie, who is the senior pastor of the Household of God Church International Ministries, claimed TB Joshua was a deceptive magician who carried the Bible around.

Okotie who disclosed this in a video on his Youtube page alleged that Joshua fulfilled a biblical pattern of “Bar-Jesus”, a false prophet who equated himself with Jesus.

He said:

“What is the truth about TB Joshua? Who was he? Was he a product of Christianity? Or a practitioner of shamanism? Was he a servant of the Lord Jesus? Or some itinerant religious quack?"

“You say why because the patterns determine the flow of power and authenticity of that enterprise. He is a magician, a sorcerer, and calls himself a prophet.

“Notice Joshua doesn’t call himself an apostle, he doesn’t call himself a teacher. He doesn’t call himself a pastor because, if he calls himself by any other name outside of prophet, he does not fulfill the pattern.

“So, he must stick with that appellation. He is a magician who claims to be a prophet but he is a false prophet.”

