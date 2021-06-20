The death of TB Joshua will mean different things to different people. To some of his colleagues who do not like his brand of Christianity, his death might be a welcome development (Pastor Chris Okotie's recent statement is a classic example), to some random people, his death might mean nothing but to other people in Egbe Ikotun axis, his death is an end to their financial capabilities.

Recall that the Synagogue Church of All Nations is situated between Cele Egbe bus stop and Ikotun roundabout. Weekly, the church hosts thousands of people. These visitors also have needs. These needs are mostly provided by the people around the church. To provide these needs, the people create different businesses - all tied to the success of the church. And this way, the people (residents) earn their daily bread which they use in feeding their families. Now, following the death of the prophet, all these have crashed.

Here are ways the demise will affect the people:

Artisans will greatly be affected.

Artisans will be affected? You heard it right! This might sound strange but the mechanics, vulcanisers in Synagogue area will not find it funny because, they have hundreds of church members who came from near and far, as customers. Since the death of the prophet, most of these members might not regulalrly visit the church for worship. This way, the artisans are will definetely lose these ready made customers.

Drivers. Okada riders

Some drivers and Okada riders, expecially those plying Oshodi and Cele-Express to Ikotun, will be affected by the death of TB Joshua. For these drivers and iders, Sundays are their main market days. This is when they make more money as a result of the number of commuters they convey to and from Ikotun. Some of these drivers and riders will have to find other route or sit down at home on Sundays.

Petty traders and food vendors

These are one of the biggest losers. Food is very essential and given the number of visitors to the church daily, these traders and vendors are making cool money as a result of the church. All these are likely going to change. The death of TB Joshua will likely resduce the number of vitors to the aread. Reduced visitors also mean reduced sales.

Hotel

The hotel business will also take one of the biggest hit over the death of TB Joshua. Most o these teeming hotels were built because of the presence of the church. Most of them were always filled to capacity when he was around. All these will definetely change as less people will come to church daily.

The people

TB Josuha was a cheerful giver in his lifetime. All these will change. The widows, the old women, the vulnerable, the physically challenged, the area boys - will all feel the impact of his death because there might likely no more free handouts to them. Also, the residents who have also convereted their personal houses to lodging centres will feel the impact of the death.

