- A popular man of God, Apostle Paul ME, said in an old video that God showed him a vision of the end time and he saw angels carrying Prophet TB Joshua to heaven

- In the video that was posted on social media, Apostle Paul said Prophet Joshua held a trophy as the angels were carrying him

- According to the cleric, when the angels got to heaven, God instructed bigger angels to put Pastor Joshua where he has inherited in heaven

A video of Apostle Paul ME has surfaced on social media in which he prophesied the death of Prophet TB Joshua.

Recall that the nation was thrown into mourning over the death of Prophet Joshua on Saturday, June 5.

According to Apostle Paul in a prophecy in May, God showed him a vision of the end time and he saw six angels that were sent from heaven to bring Prophet TB Joshua.

Apostle Paul ME said he saw six angels taking Prophet TB Joshua to heaven. Photo credit: Paul ME Ministries, TB Joshua Ministries

In his words:

“God showed me the vision of the end time. Listen to me, I was taken from this earth to the sky and heaven opened. As I stood in between earth and heaven, as I looked down, I saw six angels that were sent from heaven to earth and collect (sic) Prophet TB Joshua."

He said he heard the voice of God telling the angels to collect a trophy the preacher held and put him where he belongs as he has fulfilled his purpose in life.

Many react to the video

Instagram user with the handle @chibest_17 said:

"May I finish well in Jesus name."

@everything_laughter commented:

"My baba is in heaven. I love you so much sir. I have not been myself since yesterday. May your beautiful soul rest in peace."

@marvelnwokocha wrote:

"Grace oh lord to live a rapturable life."

@chibest_17 commented:

"Glory be to God in the highest."

Prophet Iginla's prophesy

The General Overseer of Champions Royal Assembly, Prophet Joshua Iginla, has claimed that he prophesied about the death of the late televangelist before it suddenly happened.

Iginla made the disclosure while making a heartfelt tribute to the deceased during a church service on Sunday, June 6, hours after news of TB Joshua's death broke.

In the video shared on the Joshua Iginla Ministries Facebook page, the Nigerian cleric recalled that in 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018, he had a vision about how a great man of God was going to pass on.

Source: Legit Newspaper