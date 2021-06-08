- Pastor Chris Okotie has taken to social media to release a statement after the death of Prophet TB Joshua of the Synagogue of All Nations

- The cleric who heads the Household of God Church International Ministries said God is conquering the adversaries of his church

- According to Okotie, the wizard who assumed the title Emmanuel has now been consumed by divine indignation

The pastor of the Household of God Church International Ministries, Chris Okotie, has released a statement after the death of Prophet TB Joshua of the Synagogue of All Nations (SCOAN).

Recall that Prophet Joshua died on Saturday, June 5, and threw many Nigerians into mourning.

Taking to his Facebook page, Pastor Okotie who didn't mention the prophet's name said the man who assumed the title of Emmanuel has been consumed by divine indignation.

In his words:

"The wizard at Endor who assumed the title Emmanuel, has been consumed by divine indignation. And now his disciples bewail his ignominious exit. No marvel, one third of God’s angels followed the disgraced anointed cherub Lucifer!!

According to the cleric, God has broken the head of the dragon with his mighty blows as he is conquering the adversaries of his church.

He concluded:

"Let those who swear by the Lord and by Malcham and the descendants of Haman, now tremble in fear. The day of the vengeance of our God has fully come to Nigeria. And they shall not escape. Operation Hupopodion (footstool) has commenced. More Power To You!!!"

Many react to Okotie's statement

A Facebook user identified as Omo Iya Seun said:

"Dear Chris Okotie, Live forever and never you die again."

Emma Emeka Anyagwa commented:

"All will someday die. It is unchristian to harbour evil and anger In ones heart for so long. Your statement is so unfortunate."

Solomon Ekwebelem said:

"My Pastor, with all due respect, I think this post is ill advised. Whenever death occurs, its a real loss to some real persons. I think we ought to respect that. Grace to you Sir."

Nefatiti Lameen wrote:

"Thou shall not Judge!, Remember no one is immortal also it is wrong to speak ill of the dead perhaps! tomorrow might be your turn let's be guided."

Anthony Opo Okonkwo said:

"This is not Christ-like! It's so abhorrent to mock a fallen soldier of Christ. Just stop!"

