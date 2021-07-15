The Teachers Council of Nigeria has moved to end quackery and improve the welfare of teachers in Nigeria

TRCN said this feat would be achieved through a teachers TV show that would take place in August

According to the council, the teachers selected would win various things including cash gifts, scholarships and other consolation prizes

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Abuja, FCT - To improve the welfare and career development of Nigerian teachers, the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) has announced the flag off of season 2 of the Teachers’ Naija Project.

The project titled; “Teachers Naija Reality TV Show” is aimed at improving the welfare and development of the teaching profession in Nigeria.

Themed, “The Millionaire Teachers”, the project is a collaboration between the TRCN, the federal ministry of education and Teachers Naija.

Speaking during the flag-off event, the registrar of the TRCN, Professor Josiah Ajiboye, said the project which kicked off in 2019 is a new entry into the history of teachers’ development in Nigeria.

The registrar of TRCN said the project would improve the welfare of Nigerian teachers. Photo credit: TRCN

Source: Facebook

Ajiboye who described the first edition of the reality TV show as a success said such a feat was a huge surprise despite its uniqueness and being the first of its kind in Nigeria.

Ajiboye said:

“And coming in as a new entry, it was a big surprise to some of us, you know we have been witnessing so many reality TV shows but this is a unique one because it focuses on teacher and teacher development in Nigeria.”

“So, when this program was introduced in 2019, we were excited and the excitement was actually high by the outcome of that particular project two years ago.”

Commending all the implementing partners including the media, Ajiboye said the project is at zero cost to TRCN.

He said the initiative is helping the council and the Nigerian people to showcase the status of teachers in the country and to make sure the profession is projected to citizens and the world in general in good light.

Reeling out the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the initiative, Ajiboye said the 2020 edition of the Teachers Naija Reality TV Show could not take place.

Ajioboye said:

“Now that 2021 has come, we are going to have a revived and well-rejuvenated Teachers Naija Reality TV Show for 2021.

“We had a meeting with the honourable minister of education yesterday - which was an eye-opener too. And the minister of state for education was excited and he promised to support this particular project.”

He also said that projects such as this provide the opportunity to reward teachers for what they do to improve the life of every Nigerian.

In his address, a former dean, faculty of education at the University of Abuja, Professor Ashom Maisamari, said the reality TV show is very important for the development of teaching in Nigeria as a profession.

He also described the project as a national development project that would go a long way to challenge Nigerian teachers on professionalism and in turn provide sustainable welfare programs for the teachers.

Maisamari said:

“We appreciate TETFUND for infrastructural development but we most importantly appreciate them more for human capital development across Nigeria.”

History Being Made in Nigeria's Education Sector

Also speaking, Emmanuel Ubaka, the convener of the Teachers’ Naija Reality TV Show said history is being made again as the show would continue to improve and change the narrative of the teaching profession in Nigeria.

He said the show is aimed at rewarding and motivating Nigerian teachers as three millionaires would emerge from the second season of the project.

Ubaka said:

“They say that teachers reward is in heave nbut we have to change that lifelong quote and we are saying that the teachers’ reward is now!”

According to Ubaka, the second season of the show promises to be educative and as well entertaining.

He said 20 teachers selected from different schools in Nigeria will make it to the house and would be there for 20-days - from August 3 to August 22, 2021.

He noted that for a participant to scale through the selection process for the reality show, he or she must be between the ages of 21 and 40, must be a Nigerian, possess Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) or have a degree in education and as well have a TRC certification.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Nigerian Teachers to Become Millionaires

Ubaka added that:

“The winners of the show will be chosen based on their ability to carry out the tasks and perform excellently well in the activities within the 20 days.

“The winner will go home with N2 million, the first runner will go home with N1.5 million and the second runner up will go home with N1 million.

He also said that there would various consolation prizes and scholarships for the teachers to further their education and qualifications.

For Ubaka, the purpose of this type of encouragement and welfare and career development in the teaching profession is to eliminate quackery, create platforms for scholarships and ensure top-notch professionalism in Nigeria’s education sector.

In a Facebook post, the federal minister of state for education, Emeka Nwajiuba, hosted the first and second place winners of the just concluded SAGE National Schools Entrepreneurship and Awards, Marist College Yangoji, Abuja.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that lawmakers of the Senate had approved the upgrade of Federal Polytechnic Ilaro to a university.

The Senate said the institution would now be referred to as Federal University of Technology, Ilaro, Ogun state.

The decision of the Senate followed the third reading of a bill for an Act to provide for the establishment of the Federal University of Technology, Ilaro and for other matters connected therewith.

The bill is expected to be assent by President Muhammadu Buhari for final approval.

In other news, six states across the country have been listed as debtors by the National Examination Council (NECO).

The revelation was made on Wednesday, June 30, by the director of finance and accounts for NECO, Jacob Ekele.

According to Ekele, the six states owe the council N1.8 billion debts for the students who were registered in 2019.

Source: Legit.ng