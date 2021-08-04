Six students have been rewarded by the federal government for their technological innovation recently

The students had invented monitoring devices for air and water pollution which caught the attention of the federal government

FCT, Abuja - The federal government has granted N5 million to students of Marist College Yangoji, Abuja, for inventing a sense box and aquabot, which are monitoring devices for air and water pollution.

Daily Trust newspaper reports that the presentation was made by the minister of science, technology, and innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu in his office on Tuesday, August 3 in Abuja.

The cheque was presented to the students by the minister for science, technology, and innovation, Dr. Ogbonnya Onu. Photo credit: Ogbonnya Onu

Source: Facebook

Nigeria becoming a hub for technological innovations

Onu said with the feat achieved by the students, Nigeria is well-positioned to become a hub for creativity.

The Punch newspaper reports that the minister further assured the inventors that the intellectual property protection of their inventions will be handled well.

He said it will be at the purview of the National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion which will handle the patenting at no cost.

Young Nigerians breaking boundaries across the country

Meanwhile, the University of Lagos has won the 2021 Bounce Corruption National Debate Competition organised by Yiaga Africa.

The competitors were drawn from universities in the six geo-political zones, Federal University of Technology, Owerri; University of Lagos, University of Benin, Bayero University, Kano, University of Maiduguri, and the University of Jos.

Speaking at the event, Cynthia Mbamalu, Director of Programmes of Yiaga Africa, said the debate was designed to complement efforts by state and non-state actors in the fight against corruption by promoting zero tolerance for graft and impunity through effective citizen’s oversight.

Recall that in 2017, a group of young Nigerians with the moniker Team LaunchPad won the final of the Bounce Corruption #Hack4Good competition in Abuja.

Team LaunchPad defeated 9 other teams at the grand finale to emerge the winner of the competition which showcased the brilliant works of amazing innovators with innovations to track corruption cases, track asset declaration, and educate Nigerians on anti-corruption.

Team Launchpad won the contest with its WikiRuption App pitch which can be used to get information about corruption and how the cases are being tackled.

Source: Legit