Heavy security was noticed at the All Progressives Congress (APC) national secretariat earlier in the day

Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, the secretary, APC caretaker committee, says there is nothing to be worried about

The party's scribe noted that the APC leadership is acting on a security report which it is taking seriously

FCT, Abuja - The interim secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator John Akpanudoedehe has assured members of the party and the public that the heavy security presence noticed at the APC national secretariat is nothing to be worried about.

He said this while speaking to journalists including a Legit.ng reporter on the development on Monday, August 9 in Abuja.

A security measure to forestall any crisis

According to him, the police deployment was to strengthen security at the party’s secretariat.

His words:

“The police are here to strengthen the security for the leadership of the Gov. Mai Mala Buni-led APC CECPC.

“Whenever you have a security situation or report, you take precautions to protect lives and property.

“APC cannot be embarrassed because we are the national government; therefore we take measures to forestall any negative happenings.

“We have a security report, and you can’t expect us to call thugs to defend the national secretariat, the right thing to do is to inform the police and the State Security Service (SSS) and that is what we have done.”

APC acted on a security report

Senator Akpanudoedehe said the APC could not underestimate the security report and could not play down on it.

The Akwa Ibom-born APC chieftain did not however give further details on the security report he was referring to.

He added that the party would continue to take measures to protect the lives and prosperity of its members and Nigerians generally.

He said:

“We just have to put everything in place, even the ones that are not verifiable.”

He assured party members that the Buni-led CECPC was not in any way threatened as being reported in some quarters, adding that its chairman is as firm as ever.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that there was a massive presence of armed policemen around the headquarters of the APC.

The situation caused serious tension and apprehension among residents of the area.

Not less than 25 armed security operatives were seen at strategic locations along Blantyre street of the Wuse area where the ruling party's national secretariat is located.

Meanwhile, the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami SAN, has dismissed reports that he disobeyed the directives of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo concerning the APC ward congresses.

On the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari, VP Osinbajo had convened a meeting of senior lawyers within the APC on Friday, July 30 with a view to finding a resolution to the crisis within the party following the Supreme Court ruling on the Ondo state governorship election.

In a statement signed by Malami’s spokesman, Umar Gwandu, and seen by Legit.ng, the AGF said the conduct of the congresses is entirely the affairs of the APC and has nothing to do with the ministry of justice.

